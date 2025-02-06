Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,018 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

