Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 377,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $526.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.82. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

