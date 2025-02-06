Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.850-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

TPR opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

