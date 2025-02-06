Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.27 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

