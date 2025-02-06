Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $399.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

