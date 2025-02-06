Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW opened at $258.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

