Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

