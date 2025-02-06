Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regency Centers Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of REG opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REG
Regency Centers Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.