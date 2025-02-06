Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,811.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

