Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

