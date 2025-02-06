Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 04th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Apollo Global Management, Palo Alto Networks, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies involved in the telecommunications industry, which includes companies that provide services like telephone, internet, and television to consumers and businesses. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to potentially profit from the performance and growth of the telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608,582. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,002.86. 1,141,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,083.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $959.36. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,018. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. 3,684,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187,475. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

