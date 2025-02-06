Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %
TELNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 12,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
