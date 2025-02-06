Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

TELNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 12,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.