Telsey Advisory Group Estimates PTON Q2 Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,813 shares of company stock worth $3,041,724. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.