Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

