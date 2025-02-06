Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.45 and a 200-day moving average of $580.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $493.07 and a 52 week high of $613.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
