Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Tenable updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Tenable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. Tenable has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

