Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.25 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $353.83 million and $47.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00000865 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,504,823,178,934 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,615,598,002 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
