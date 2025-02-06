TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $59.41 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.41 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000469 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,874,985,722 coins and its circulating supply is 5,560,781,962 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

