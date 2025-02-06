Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.44. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

