Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $668,603 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.26.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $181.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.89. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

