The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

