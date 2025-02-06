The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

