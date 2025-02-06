The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $695.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $695.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.79.

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $624.06. 960,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,251. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $630.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,467,000 after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.