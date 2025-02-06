The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $364.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.