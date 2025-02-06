The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

