The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Cut by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

