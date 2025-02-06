The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $246.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

