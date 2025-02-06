Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several analysts recently commented on LCFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

