Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. Timken updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.800 EPS.

Timken Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Timken has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

