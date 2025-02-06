Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 2,052 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Toast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after buying an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Toast by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toast by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.