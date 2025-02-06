Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 653 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toast by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

