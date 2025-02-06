Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,932.70. This trade represents a 71.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,449 shares of company stock worth $21,860,099. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Toast had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

