Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – February 05th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, NuScale Power, Air Products and Chemicals, Energy Transfer, BP, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as an energy source. Investing in hydrogen stocks provides exposure to companies that are at the forefront of developing technologies for clean energy solutions and addressing climate change issues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,891. The company has a market capitalization of $480.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.08. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.90. 847,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 11,316,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.59. The stock had a trading volume of 629,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,385. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE ET traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 6,821,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.71. The company had a trading volume of 332,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,592. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cummins has a 1 year low of $236.00 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.73.

