Top Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – February 06th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Enovix, SES AI, QuantumScape, and Arcadium Lithium are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, and/or manufacturing of lithium or lithium-related products. Investors may choose to buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium, particularly in the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.43. 5,182,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,817,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 1,689,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.38. 847,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $143.19.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Enovix stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 4,011,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,210. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.87.

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SES AI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 26,658,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,200,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.29. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,339,526. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of ALTM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,331,428. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

