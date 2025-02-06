Top Real Estate Stocks To Consider – February 04th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, and Ford Motor are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that invest in, own, develop, or manage real estate properties. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on stock exchanges in order to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical properties. The value of real estate stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and trends in the real estate market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. 25,553,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,296,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 15,175,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,927,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $359.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $267.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $228.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $270.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,011.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,230. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,026.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $965.17.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,014,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,348,461. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

