Top Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 03rd

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly-traded companies that specialize in selling goods or services directly to consumers. These stocks can include companies that operate physical stores, online retail platforms, or a combination of both, and are often influenced by consumer spending habits, economic trends, and industry competition. Investors may choose to invest in retail stocks to gain exposure to the retail sector and potentially benefit from the sector’s growth and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,980,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,146,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,005,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,197,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $237.58. 25,271,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,240,635. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

