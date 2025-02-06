Top Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 04th

AltC Acquisition, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Quantum Biopharma, D-Wave Quantum, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from a few hundred million to a couple billion dollars. These stocks are considered to have higher growth potential but also come with higher risks due to their smaller size and less liquidity compared to larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 32,623,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 36,947,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,620,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $64.95.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments.

Shares of QNTM traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 62,500,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. Quantum Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $70.85.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,143,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,382,406. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 13,391,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

