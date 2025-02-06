Top Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 03rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and Nucor are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are stocks of companies that provide essential services such as water, gas, and electricity. These companies often have stable revenues and pay regular dividends, making utility stocks attractive to investors seeking steady income and potentially lower volatility during market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $22.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,980,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,146,992. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.25, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $389.29 and a 12 month high of $491.67.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.92. 98,602,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,832,633. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $9.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.49. 1,791,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,078. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.21. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60.

