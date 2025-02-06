TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE opened at $60.36 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

