Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Caitlin John LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $357.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $265.37 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

