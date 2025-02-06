Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 26% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 26% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. 309,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 97,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

