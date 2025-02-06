Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 26% – Time to Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) was down 26% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 309,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 97,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

