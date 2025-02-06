Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 26% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 309,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 97,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Trifecta Gold Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Powering Profits: Utility Stocks That Shine in Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.