Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 26% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were down 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 309,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 97,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trifecta Gold Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

