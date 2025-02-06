Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 32,711 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 3.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $69,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPHQ stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $70.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

