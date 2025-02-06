Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 346,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 67.08%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

