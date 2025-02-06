Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.