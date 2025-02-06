Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 796 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $555.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

