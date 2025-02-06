Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,722,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,896,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,947,000 after purchasing an additional 544,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.