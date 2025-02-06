Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 6,283 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.