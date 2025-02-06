Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

