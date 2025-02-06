Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trimedyne
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.